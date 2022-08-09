New coffee shop to open at Northampton train station this week after Starbucks closes

The company who owns the coffee shop has nearly 40 other branches

By Carly Odell
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:25 pm

A new coffee shop is set to open at Northampton Railway Station after Starbucks closed.

Soho Coffee Co. confirmed to Chronicle & Echo the coffee shop - called Soho Piccolo - will open at 6am tomorrow (Wednesday August 10).

The coffee shop will be located on the ticket hall floor at the station, opposite WHSmith, in the unit that Starbucks used to occupy.

The new coffee shop in Northampton is ready to open on Wednesday (August 10).

Work has been completed on the unit and signage has been added.

On its Google page, the company running the coffee shop described the coffee shop as providing "hot breakfasts, toasties, pasties, pastries to go and a speciality coffee menu”.

Soho Coffee Co. has nearly 40 branches across the UK as well in other countries. The company mainly operates in train stations, airports and shopping centres.

In the job advert, posted on glassdoor, for a manager, the Northampton branch is called a “very exciting new concept”.

