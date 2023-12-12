New Co-op store set to launch to serve Northamptonshire community

A new Co-op store is set to be served-up this week (Friday, 15 December) to serve and support the community of Radstone Fields in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Co-op store is set to be served-up this week (Friday, 15 December) to serve and support the community of Radstone Fields in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

The 2,500 sq ft convenience store opens between 7am-10pm daily, and has created 13 local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store is designed to serve the community, conveniently, and will include an in-store bakery, Costa coffee and Tango Ice Blast machines – which will be installed shortly after launch and, customer car parking. This will sit alongside a focus on fresh, healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, chilled beers and award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas and, free-from; vegan and plant-based products.

Co-op

There is also a soft plastic recycle unit available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches - ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.

The store will operate as a Co-op franchise. Mihir Patel, Store Manager, said: “The purpose-built new store has a great look, and we are delighted to launch to serve and support the community in time for Christmas. We are really looking forward to welcoming Members and customers into their new Co-op. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we’ve worked to develop the range, choice and services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently. This includes a focus on delivering member-value so that the people who own our business, our members, benefit every time they shop.”

The Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its Members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation, enjoying a wide number of benefits including member-only pricing across everyday essentials and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership app.

More information about the benefits of Co-op Membership is available by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership