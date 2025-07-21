New Co-op shop with in-store bakery and Costa opens in Northampton service station on M1
Roadchef, on the northbound carriageway of the M1, near Northampton, opened the convenience store on Wednesday July 16.
The 1,400 square foot shop includes an in-store bakery, floral section and Costa Coffee Express.
Kevin Whitehouse from Roadchef, said: “We’re excited to welcome Co-op to Northampton, bringing their unique convenience offering to our service areas for the first time.
"Whether you’re heading home, setting off on a road trip, or just stopping for a break, our customers will now have even greater access to fresh, responsibly sourced food from a household name and trusted brand.”
There is an expanded range of fresh, chilled produce, food-to-go, meal deals and a selection of Fairtrade items.
Customers will also find pizzas and ready meals, along with everyday essentials included in the "Meal for Tonight" deal.
The new store opens as part of a new partnership with Roadchef and Co-op Wholesale which will see the Co-op offering come to eight Roadchef locations.
