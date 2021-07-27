New click and collect superstore for hospitality industry opens in Northampton

The new store in St James Trade Park.

A new hospitality click and collect superstore has opened in Northampton which will serve the industry seven-days-a-week.

Nisbets opened in St James Trade Park, next to Euro Car Parts on Thursday (July 22) and the store is only the fourth of its kind in the UK.

The store is part of a new format, which will offer the hospitality sector a fast and an easy collection system, similar to retailers such as Argos and Screwfix for equipment and supplies.

The store will be open seven-days-a-week.

There is a range of more than 30,000 products available online, and 3,500 products stocked in the trade counter in Northampton.

Robin White, Nisbets UK Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be opening our fourth trade counter in Northampton.

“We’re very excited about supporting the hospitality and catering trade in the local area after what has been a turbulent year for the industry.

“Our team looks forward to getting to know local business owners and chefs from around this wonderful town and supporting them with our industry leading product range and fantastic customer service.”

The store has also provided jobs for seven local people.

Nisbets is open seven days a week: Monday to Saturday, 9am – 6pm and Sunday, 10am – 4pm.