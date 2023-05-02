New Chief Executive for Northamptonshire Partnership Homes as Mike Kay retires

Mike Kay has announced his retirement as Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Partnership Homes after eight years at the helm.

He joined the organisation responsible for the management of housing services for Northampton Borough Council (now West Northamptonshire Council), just after NPH was set up as an Arms-Length Management Organisation (ALMO) in 2015.

Since then, Mike’s overseen a team responsible for the creation of hundreds of new council homes over the years including at Beaumont House (a former office block on Billing Road), the site of the former Tanners pub in Thorplands, Lakeview House off Churchill Avenue, Little Cross Street in the town centre and Moray Lodge in Duston.

New Chief Executive Steve Feast (left) joins NPH as Mike Kay (right) retires after eight years at the helm

Avenue Campus opposite The Racecourse is among some of the projects currently under construction.

In addition, while under Mike’s leadership, NPH has successfully applied for a total of £10 million in funding from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) to retrofit hundreds of older council housing with energy efficiency measures.

Mike said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and privilege to be part of NPH over the last eight years.

“There have been so many highlights as we’ve developed into what we are today, thanks to a fantastic team of colleagues supporting people in over 11,000 homes across West Northamptonshire – however, there is still much more NPH can achieve.

“I know the organisation will remain in safe hands and I wish residents, leaseholders and colleagues all the best for the future.”

Andrew Woods, Chair of the Board at NPH, said: “On behalf of everyone at NPH, I’d like to thank Mike for his commitment and determination to always do the right thing for colleagues, residents, leaseholders and our other stakeholders over the last eight years.

“Under his expert guidance, he’s helped navigate us through countless successes and challenges, to ensure we continue to be the responsible social landlord we are today.

“We wish Mike all the best in his retirement and look forward to the next chapter in NPH’s history.”

Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “From taking over the helm at NPH in its early days, Mike has driven the organisation to be the success we always knew it would be.

“I’m extremely grateful to Mike for all of his tremendous hard work and for the legacy he leaves behind of improved services to our tenants and a bold housebuilding programme.”

Steve Feast took over as the new Chief Executive from the 1st of May, following an extensive recruitment process.

With a 30-year career in housing, Steve has worked for local authorities, housing associations and arms-length management organisations (ALMOs) in England including Yorkshire, the East Midlands and the North West.

Steve started as a rent collector while studying, before starting his first full-time career as a housing manager. He then progressed to an area manager, regional manager and deputy chief executive.

He also has extensive experience nationally, having worked on the removal of the Housing Revenue Account Debt Cap with the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) and Government departments. Steve is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing and has a BA (Hons) in Housing Studies.

Outside of work, Steve enjoys music and seeing bands, as well as watching football. He’s also a qualified junior football coach and loves exploring new locations.

Steve said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Northamptonshire Partnership Homes.

“Mike Kay has done a fantastic job overseeing the organisation’s growth over the last eight years and laying solid foundations for NPH to continue building on.

“As an ALMO, there’s already a real focus on always putting the resident first - while helping to keep them safe and secure - and the continual improvement of services, so I can’t wait to get started.”

