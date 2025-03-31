New charity partnership for leading asbestos management consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Northampton-based asbestos management consultancy has pledged to complete 10 charity events during 2025 to support its new charity partner Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in April, the Acorn Analytical Services team will take part in numerous fundraising feats to raise much-needed cash for the local hospice.

Head of commercial Sian Stone will team up with Ben Simpson and Lewis Dawes to kick off the activities with a parachute jump, swiftly followed by Liam Wood and Noah Woodward in an Ultra White Collar Boxing event in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May, Lois Ashby, Holly Singleton and Sarah Seal will take on the London Moonwalk and the company will also enter a team in the Northampton Dragon Boat Festival.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice's Nina Gandy with Acorn Analytical Services' Dan Crask

June sees Danielle and Gen from Acorn Analytical’s lab team take on Cynthia Spencer’s annual Northampton Colour Run and Viviana Pista and Abbie Bruce will be abseiling down the Northampton Lift Tower.

In July Dan Crask, Richard Crockett, Joseph Bell and Alex will brave the Pretty Muddy and August boasts the first ever Acorn coffee morning, in which the keen bakers and cooks will be knocking up some delicious treats to sell.

Finally, in September, Joshua Cannell and Alex will complete the Northampton Half Marathon before Dan takes on a gruelling 100 miles in 24 hours attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acorn Analytical Services managing director Sam Savage said: “Cynthia Spencer are not new to us, we've joined hands on numerous occasions, most notably the Three Peaks challenge back in September. Their dedication and commitment inspire us and we are all eager to scale new peaks together.

“Starting in April, we are embarking on an audacious journey, participating in 10 fundraising events spanning over six months, including the famous Colour Run organised by Cynthia Spencer themselves.

“As we look forward to the upcoming year, we are thrilled to be walking side by side with Cynthia Spencer, giving back to the community and making a difference.”

The Acorn team hope to raise £6,000 in total, to be split across their three partner charities – Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Mesothelioma UK and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to cover all events. All proceeds from the page will go to the three partner charities. Anyone can donate by visiting: gofund.me/

To find out more about Acorn Analytical Services visit www.acorn-as.com