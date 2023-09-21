New chapter at Wellingborough library after homebuilders' donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The library, located near Barratt Homes’ Glenvale Park and Wendel View and David Wilson Homes’ Wendel View developments, offers board games to borrow during the summer holidays, and hosts its own board game café every week.

The housebuilders’ donation allowed the library to purchase new cabinets in which the board games can be better organised, with some leftover funds to purchase new games for the community facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Edwards, Manager at Wellingborough Library, said: “We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes so much for the donation of the cabinets here in the library. It now gives us a great opportunity to have our large collection out all the time for members of the public to come in and play.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BN & DWSM - SGB-8832 - The new board game cabinets at Wellingborough Library

“We noticed over the summer holiday period that so many more families are making use of the games. It’s great to hear the laughter and giggles from some of the younger players. We look forward to seeing more people access the games going forward and know our tutors who use the library regularly will also be pleased all the games are now easily accessible. We also now have lots of room to continue expanding our collection.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are so pleased to be able to help Wellingborough Library expand its offer of board games to the local community.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As leading developers, it’s very important for us to engage with the local community as best we can so that it can thrive and hope that families in the area enjoy playing the new games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience shop and coffee shop, planned for 2023, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.

BN & DWSM - SGB-8821 - (L-R) Lucy and Zoe with Dee and Laura with the new cabinets

Wendel View is a fast-growing and diverse community on the outskirts of the bustling market town of Wellingborough. A wide range of amenities such as independent eateries, pubs and shops are all a short walk away.