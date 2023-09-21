News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

New chapter at Wellingborough library after homebuilders' donation

Wellingborough Library has received a donation from housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes to purchase new cabinets to store the library’s board games.
By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The library, located near Barratt Homes’ Glenvale Park and Wendel View and David Wilson Homes’ Wendel View developments, offers board games to borrow during the summer holidays, and hosts its own board game café every week.

The housebuilders’ donation allowed the library to purchase new cabinets in which the board games can be better organised, with some leftover funds to purchase new games for the community facility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura Edwards, Manager at Wellingborough Library, said: “We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes so much for the donation of the cabinets here in the library. It now gives us a great opportunity to have our large collection out all the time for members of the public to come in and play.

BN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8832 - The new board game cabinets at Wellingborough LibraryBN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8832 - The new board game cabinets at Wellingborough Library
BN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8832 - The new board game cabinets at Wellingborough Library
Most Popular

“We noticed over the summer holiday period that so many more families are making use of the games. It’s great to hear the laughter and giggles from some of the younger players. We look forward to seeing more people access the games going forward and know our tutors who use the library regularly will also be pleased all the games are now easily accessible. We also now have lots of room to continue expanding our collection.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are so pleased to be able to help Wellingborough Library expand its offer of board games to the local community.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As leading developers, it’s very important for us to engage with the local community as best we can so that it can thrive and hope that families in the area enjoy playing the new games.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience shop and coffee shop, planned for 2023, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.

BN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8821 - (L-R) Lucy and Zoe with Dee and Laura with the new cabinetsBN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8821 - (L-R) Lucy and Zoe with Dee and Laura with the new cabinets
BN &amp; DWSM - SGB-8821 - (L-R) Lucy and Zoe with Dee and Laura with the new cabinets

Wendel View is a fast-growing and diverse community on the outskirts of the bustling market town of Wellingborough. A wide range of amenities such as independent eateries, pubs and shops are all a short walk away.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire or David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.

Related topics:David Wilson HomesNorthamptonshire