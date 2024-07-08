New Chamber president vows to “place the area firmly on the map”
Donna French wants to engage with Chamber Members and offer them the opportunity to grow their brands by increasing their visibility through the organisation.
The Rushden Lakes Centre Manager took over the reins of the Chamber from Pritesh Ganatra at its latest annual general meeting.
Donna said: “The Chamber brings businesses and organisations together, helps independent firms to grow and engages with communities whilst sharing ways of promoting your business, charity or community.”
Donna has been involved in the Chamber’s Executive Committee for several years, and believes she can help the organisation to move forward and further grow its member base.
Donna has also paid tribute to outgoing president Pritesh Ganatra for his hard work and dedication. He has led the Chamber since September 2021 and will continue to support it in the role of Vice President.
She said: “Without Pritesh’s guidance, I would not be here now picking up the mantle for the role of president and being given the opportunity to move the Chamber forward to its next chapter.
“I look forward to a productive and proactive presidency to drive member interaction, support businesses across the area and drive increased membership to the Chamber.”
Businesses located in the former boroughs of Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire are invited to join the Chamber for as little as £34 per half year and £68 per year.
