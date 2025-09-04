A new butcher’s shop has opened in a busy part of Northampton – with the owner promising “deals for the people”.

Clifford’s Butchers opened its doors on Thursday September 4 in Alexandra Terrace on Kingsthorpe Front.

The shop began as a weekend delivery service but now allows customers to collect orders from the store four days a week, with plans to expand to five.

Owner Daniel Brown, 35, said: “We’re all local. I’ve sold meat for a long time and I just thought I’d give it a go. It’s just been going from strength to strength on every side.”

He said he decided to open the shop because there are few value butchers in Northampton.

Daniel said: “It’s more like a market butchers, as such, not a traditional butchers… I just think sometimes, meat’s got too expensive in supermarkets. The deals I’m getting, I would buy them myself… We just thought, we’ll give the deal back to the people. It makes it easy to sell to the public when you believe in what you’re selling. I believe people will come from all areas because of the deals that we do. I really do.”

Clifford’s offers a wide range of fresh meats, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken, with cuts from steaks and mince to whole chickens and ribs. Many items can be marinated in flavours like BBQ, peri-peri, or Chinese, with lamb minted on request. Prices start from £5, and the shop offers free local delivery on orders over £30.

Recent offers include two kilos of bacon for £5, normally £12–£13, and tomahawk steaks for £20.

Daniel said: “A lot of the deals I’m getting, I would buy them myself. Some of the deals that come in, like this week, we had two kilos of bacon at a very cheap price. And we’re just doing two kilos for five.”

The butchers is open from 9am to 5.30pm at the former Foodplug unit, which Daniel used to run before opening this new venture.

Residents have been quick to welcome the new shop, with one saying: “The meat is bang on,” while another added: “About time we had a butchers in Kingsthorpe. Good luck, I’ll be looking in to give you my custom.” Another wrote: “Congratulations and good luck can't beat a traditional butchers.”