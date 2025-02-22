New business The Fruit and Veg Man reaches SME Award Finals

Demi at her market stall

In November 2024, I took the leap to follow my entrepreneurial dreams and launched The Fruit and Veg Man Northamptonshire, a business dedicated to delivering high-quality, fresh produce at fair prices across Northamptonshire.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a woman in business, buying into a franchise has been an empowering journey that’s built my confidence and motivated me to go after my dreams of becoming my own boss.

Despite juggling a full-time job, pregnancy, and running my business, I’ve seen remarkable growth. I’m now delivering to a wide range of clients, including offices, schools, care homes, and more. My market stall in Kettering, twice a week, is also a testament to my commitment to providing the community with fresh and affordable produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of my mission is to give back, which is why I’m proud to be partnered with Helen and Douglas House, my local children’s hospice. Through this collaboration, I’m raising funds to support their incredible work, further cementing my business as a force for good.

The Fruit & Veg Man Slogan

As a finalist for both Business Person of the Year and Young Business Person of the Year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025, I want to encourage other women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. No matter the challenges—whether balancing work, family, or starting something new—anything is possible with passion and perseverance and to be recognised for this by being a finalist means so much to me and how far I've come in a only a few months in!