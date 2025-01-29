New business support programme launches in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new business support initiative for ambitious entrepreneurs has started at Vulcan Works.

The John Franklin programme was recently launched to run alongside the town centre workspace’s existing incubation programme for start-up businesses, known as Vulcan Creatives.

Vulcan Creatives, led by business growth manager Darren Smith, supports 10 ambitious local people hoping to kick start a new business or grow an existing idea with specialist support. The second cohort began in November with business support workshops, specialist grant opportunities and one to one coaching from Darren.

The popular six-month initiative, funded by West Northamptonshire Council utilising £40,000 of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), had more than 50 applicants this year.

South Midlands Growth Hub business adviser Jessica Stead

Rather than let 40 down, South Midlands Growth Hub offered to collaborate with Darren and use remaining funds from West Northamptonshire Council to offer a second project.

An additional 21 people have joined the John Franklin programme, which also runs for six months and offers participants collaborative learning opportunities, guidance and advice in starting or growing a business.

Darren said: “By taking on another 21 people in the John Franklin programme, we can spend that money earmarked for this purpose on more entrepreneurs who need the support, and more Northamptonshire businesses will benefit from that decision.

“The John Franklin participants will have access to the Vulcan Creatives business support workshops, as well as one to one coaching with the Growth Hub at Vulcan Works.”

South Midlands Growth Hub business adviser Jessica Stead said: “We had such a high number of people wanting to join the Vulcan Creatives that rather than let them fall away we thought we’d support them too.

“We thought we’d mirror what Darren is doing and offer that initial consultation meeting to ensure they’re aware of the business workshops happening at Vulcan Works and can network with the Vulcan Creatives team.

“We are funded by the Department for Business and Trade to provide advice for any SME in the region, so this was a perfect fit for us. All those taking part can come to us for advice after the programme finishes too.”

For more information on business support available in Northamptonshire, visit www.vulcanworks.co.uk or www.growthhub.southmidlands.org.uk