New business development manager at frozen food distributor Central Foods
Brad Turner has extensive experience of the UK food service market and has been appointed to support Central Foods as the company continues to grow and expand.
Originally from South Africa, Brad has worked in the UK food service sector for more than 20 years, with positions at Allied Bakeries, Costa Express, Aryzta Food Solutions and Handmade Speciality & Propermaid Cakes in that time, to name a few manufacturers.
MD for Central Foods, Gordon Lauder, said: “Brad has worked with a number of our key frozen food wholesaler customers already, as well as building relationships with large end-user catering groups so will be hitting the road running as he joins us here at Central Foods.
“We are very pleased to have him on board as we continue to grow, offering our foodservice customers a unique one-stop option for buying quality frozen food.
“Brad’s experience and enthusiasm makes him perfectly placed to support our vision as we move forward, and we are delighted that he has joined our team.”
Central Foods, based at Collingtree near Northampton, is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors, and was recently listed as number ten in the ‘ones to watch’ fastest growing category for Northamptonshire businesses. It was also featured in the top 50 businesses in the county in a list compiled by accountants Grant Thornton and law firm Howes Percival.
Brad said: “I am excited to have joined Central Foods as business development manager. The company is well known in the frozen food service sector, and I am looking forward to supporting the business as it continues its journey, supplying a wide range of top quality frozen food to food service professionals across the UK.”
Central Foods currently sells to over 180 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. Central Foods is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.