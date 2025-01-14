New business development manager at Central Foods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frozen food distributor Central Foods has promoted Mackenzie Roper to business development manager.

Mackenzie, who joined Central Foods in January 2023 as a sales executive, has also been named Salesperson of the Year at the company, which is one of the country’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector.

Central Foods MD Oli Sampson said: “Mackenzie is a first-class operator and has worked hard since joining Central Foods two years ago.

“His promotion to business development manager is very well deserved and we congratulate him on his new position.”

Mackenzie Roper, business development manager at frozen food distributor Central Foods

Central Foods currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers. The company, which is based in Northamptonshire, is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more.

Mackenzie said: “I am proud to be continuing my career with this great company and can’t thank the team enough for their continued support.

“My appointment has come at an exciting time for the business with lots to look forward to.”