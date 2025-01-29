Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The “brand new beginning” for a Northampton town centre cafe-turned-events-venue has already been “very popular”, and the business owner wishes she made the changes sooner.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eccentric Englishman, a quirky establishment known for its afternoon teas, cocktails and themed events in St Giles’ Street, first opened three-and-a-half years ago in September 2021.

The business is the brainchild of Liz Cox and her partner Mucker, and the pair were brimming with lots of new ideas to make 2025 their best year yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eccentric Englishman closed as a cafe on December 30 last year, and the changes came into effect after a week of getting everything prepared for the fresh start.

The Eccentric Englishman, a quirky establishment known for its afternoon teas, cocktails and themed events in St Giles’ Street, first opened in September 2021.

As a result of so many cafes opening in the nearby vicinity, the team decided to change their direction and concentrate on what they excel at – which is events, event planning, and creating cakes and desserts for special occasions.

The events span across themed brunches and quizzes, bottomless brunches, and character lunches, including Harry Potter, Taylor Swift, Friends and Alice in Wonderland.

Their creative events will continue, including painting and wine glass decorating while enjoying cocktails, and wreath and Easter bonnet making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz is also working hard to establish The Eccentric Englishman as the go-to place for occasions, such as hen parties, baby showers, wakes and wedding receptions.

The business is the brainchild of Liz Cox and her partner Mucker, and the pair were brimming with lots of new ideas to make 2025 their best year yet. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The venue still hosts afternoon teas during the week, but the service is only available for groups of 10 or more when there are no other events happening.

They now also offer afternoon teas on the road, and visit people’s homes to set up the experience for them.

“We are now in a full flow,” Liz told the Chronicle & Echo. “January is very quiet for a lot of people but our bookings have been flying out and everything is proving very popular. I wish I had done this sooner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By cutting back on wages and food costs, as Liz now knows what she needs to buy and when for, it is allowing her business to stay afloat.

The Eccentric Englishman closed as a cafe on December 30 last year, and the changes came into effect after a week of getting everything prepared for the fresh start.

Many celebration, birthday and wedding cake orders have been placed, as well as bookings for baby showers, hen parties and themed afternoon teas, including for children.

Liz is pleased to have struck a collaboration with The Wheatsheaf in Dallington, and has already ticked off her aim of taking her business on the road for a big event with them in May 2025.

“I’m amazed at the response, it seems to have gone crazy,” said Liz, who is inundated with enquiries each time she posts new event pictures on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder was asked if she was sad to say goodbye to the business as everyone knew it, but said: “I felt relief no longer having the stress of trying to keep it afloat.

“It was a brand new beginning and our followers have been amazing. We can’t thank them enough for supporting us.

“Just keep backing us and sharing our posts. There’s nothing better than word of mouth and we have amazing customers. Even people who haven’t been to see us keep thinking of us and sharing our posts.”

To keep up to date with The Eccentric Englishman, visit the business’ Facebook page here.