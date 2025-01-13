New appointment for Courteenhall’s Managing Partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms in South Northamptonshire, has been appointed to the LEAF Board of Trustees.

Listed in the Domesday book, Courteenhall is a rural estate, located just south of Northampton, which has been in the Wake family since 1672.

Johnny, who before taking over the farm full-time was a doctor, is a passionate advocate of sustainable farming and has made the purpose of the business, and everyone who is a part of it, about leaving a legacy to be proud of. Sustainability is key and thinking is long-term rather than short-term.

Johnny Wake Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms

LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) is a charity that promotes and supports more sustainable farming to create a resilient food and farming system for future generations.

Philip Wynn, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of LEAF, said: “We are delighted to welcome Johnny to the LEAF Board of Trustees. He is a leading light in the farming industry, dedicated to sustainable food production and a champion for nature, the countryside, and its people.

“His breadth of experience, expertise and insight into the challenges and opportunities facing our global farming and food systems in transitioning to more regenerative approaches, will bring valuable new perspectives at a key strategic moment for LEAF.”

Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms, said: “I have long been an admirer of the broad but excellent work LEAF does for food production, the environment, education and society. I am genuinely honoured and excited to have been asked to work with LEAF and make a contribution.”

As well as being a Trustee for LEAF, Johnny is also the Chair of Environmental Farmers Group Central England, Co-founder of the Tove Valley Cluster Farm, a Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, sits on the national committee of Wildlife Farms and Estates England and is Chair of New Leaf Learning, a rural educational charity.