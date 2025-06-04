New appointment at health and safety consultancy

Northamptonshire health and safety consultancy Acorn Safety Services has appointed a new operations coordinator.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Reeves supports the day-to-day operations and the scheduling of work at the Moulton Park company, which provides health and safety services to businesses, charities and organisations across the UK.

Samantha, who previously worked in the telemarketing sector before becoming an operations assistant within the asbestos industry, has been delighted by her first impressions at Acorn Safety Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I would highly recommend working here. It is a fast-paced environment that ensures you never have a dull day. Although it is fast paced, it’s a real team driven environment which I thoroughly enjoy being part of.

Samantha Reeves is the new operations coordinator for Acorn Safety Services

“It’s a company that genuinely cares about their employees and I was attracted to the role because of the culture within the company and the company values.

“There is also a lot of powerhouse women within the company, which is inspiring within a very male dominated industry.

“The team have been so welcoming and helpful and are obviously very hardworking. It is fantastic working with a group of great people who are all like-minded and aspire to be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acorn Safety Services operations manager Zeynep Guzelkasap said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Samantha to the Acorn Safety team. She has already been a great help to me in supporting day-to-day operations and her 'can do' attitude and willingness to learn means she has slotted into the team perfectly.

“I look forward to seeing Samantha’s career flourish here with us.”

For further information about the legionella awareness course, contact Acorn Safety Services at www.acornhealthandsafety.co.uk or call 01604 930380.