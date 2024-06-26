Neptunus’ temporary structures provide 2024 Royal Ascot experience
The Village Enclosure, created opposite the grandstands, brought racegoers to the very heart of the racing action with spectacular views of the horses and the traditional daily pre-race Royal Procession as the Royal Family and their VIP guests are driven down the Straight Mile in horse-drawn Landau carriages.
Neptunus technicians took just two weeks to erect 4,600 square metres of temporary structures which Neptunus then managed the turnkey fit out of services including carpets, linings, lighting, power distribution, heating and air conditioning, toilets and external decked viewing areas to accommodate thousands of racegoers.
Alure Globe temporary structures formed a private fine dining restaurant for 2000 guests each day to create Restaurant in the Village and a separate less formal ‘Villiers Club’ hospitality area.
Both facilities were part built on a scaffold base to accommodate the site levels. Neptunus also erected multiple smaller Pluto and Apollonia structures for a further 2000 guests in the Village Enclosure which embraces the feeling of British summertime and Royal Ascot’s unique use of The Heath at the centre of the track.
The Apollonia is a unique structure designed by Neptunus for food and beverage sales that appeared in the UK for the first time at Royal Ascot. The structures formed eclectic street food stalls and cocktail bars. The Apollonia was originally created for major festivals across Europe. As a special feature for Royal Ascot, Neptunus’ in-house designers introduced an eye-catching cantilevered canopy into the design.
For the final three days of the Royal Meeting ,which was held from June 18-22, racegoers were able to stay on after racing for entertainment in the Village Enclosure from Masters of the Scene with their high octane tribute to music legends ABBA.
Ben Keast, Neptunus Managing Director, said: “Steeped in history and pageantry, Royal Ascot is the highlight of the summer social season in the UK. The Royal Ascot team is constantly looking at improving the experience for racegoers. We have worked closely with them on the design and layout of the Village Enclosure to ensure our structures complement a real festival feel for spectators while maintaining the style and sophistication that one expects from the world’s most famous and prestigious race meeting.”
Sam Thompson, Head of Estate Operations, Ascot Racecourse, added: “Royal Ascot is our showpiece event of the year and with a 2.8% increase in attendance for 2024, it’s important we have the best infrastructure in place to provide our guests with a world-class experience. Through our continued work with Neptunus in delivering the Village Enclosure we have given thousands of racegoers an experience to remember.”
