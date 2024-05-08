Neptunus’ high-speed solution for St Catherine’s College’s theatre
St Catherine’s, one of the constituent colleges of Oxford University, called in Neptunus after access was restricted to its own lecture theatre due to the presence of RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete), similar to the impacts felt on more than 150 school and college buildings in the UK constructed between the 1950s and 1990s.
While the permanent lecture theatre is being remediated, St Catherine’s urgently required a speedy high quality temporary solution to accommodate up to 250 people, to avoid disruption to a busy schedule of lectures, seminars and events.
It took technicians from Neptunus just three weeks to construct a temporary lecture theatre in the college grounds, with a further three weeks to complete the fit-out of the facility which has the look and feel of a permanent building.
A 300 square metres Evolution II structure forms the main lecture theatre which is linked to 275 square metres of additional structures from the Neptunus range – Alure Globe, Alu Hall and Alure – which provide space for a foyer for refreshments and registration, break out rooms for seminars that can double up as an exhibition space.
Part of the complex, built beside a river, was erected on scaffolding to ensure a uniform height throughout with external walkways created around the temporary buildings,
Neptunus’ technicians even constructed the main entrance around one of the college’s most treasured artworks, a sculpture by Barbara Hepworth permanently displayed in the grounds where the temporary lecture theatre complex has been erected.
The fit-out of the high-spec facility includes tiered seating, suspended ceilings, lighting, air conditioning, power supplies and internal partition walls. It is scheduled to be on site at the college in Manor Road, Oxford for at least nine months.
Belinda Gardner, St Catherine’s College Conference Manager, said: “It was a pleasure working with the Neptunus team to develop our interim state-of-the-art theatre and seminar suites. Throughout the project, Neptunus demonstrated professionalism, open communication, and conduct that aligned with our own standards, finishing the works to an exceptionally high standard. We are grateful that this venue was made available in such a short amount of time, particularly given the difficult weather conditions experienced during January 2024.”