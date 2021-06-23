National trade retailer Toolstation will open second Northampton store next week

A second branch of national retailer Toolstation is opening in Northampton's Moulton Park.

A second chain of national retailer Toolstation is opening in Northampton next week and creating seven jobs.

The second franchise is opening in Moulton Park on Monday, June 28, will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

The trade and DIY retailer already operates a branch in St James Trade Park and is promoting Click & Collect services for tradespeople.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store manager Gary Jones said: “We are pleased to be opening the new store and supporting local tradespeople, DIYers and home builders with tools and more in Moulton Park.