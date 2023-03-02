National trade body celebrates Northampton supplier 'going extra mile to support industry'

Kelvin Jones, Sales Director at Forterra Building Products Ltd, based in Northampton, has been nominated as one of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers by national trade body, BMF.

A national trade body is celebrating a supplier in Northampton who goes the extra mile to support the building materials industry.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF), together with Builders’ Merchants News (BMN), have joined forces to identify the Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

Kelvin Jones is Sales Director at Forterra Building Products Ltd, based in Northampton and was nominated after meeting key criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work as well as commitment to the industry.

Using social media, the BMF will highlight the work of each influencer ahead of a celebration Gala Dinner later this year.

Kelvin said: “I am very honoured to receive this nomination. I started my career as a yard hand in a small independent merchant in South Wales.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with some truly inspirational people across the industry that has enabled me to forge a fantastic and rewarding career.

“Builders Merchants are a key part of the construction supply chain, making a considerable contribution to the local and wider economy and more importantly, ensure we keep Britain Building.”

John Newcomb, Chief Executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is proud to represent a building materials industry that encompasses merchants and their suppliers.

“After the success of last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN again in 2023 to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers.

“Shining a light on individuals who go above and beyond in their service to our industry, this new accolade reflects the positive influence each of the nominated individuals selected has both on the people around them and on the wider building materials industry.“We look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

The suppliers included on the list will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a Gala Dinner celebration and networking event at the Belfry in May.

BMN’s Commercial Manager, Ellen Walton, added: “Working with the BMF to celebrate both the Top 100 Merchant Influencers, and now the Top 100 Supplier Influencers, highlights the amazing talent and passion that everyone has for this sector.

“From involvement in industry events, being BMF Ambassadors, or the charitable work that people take on, over and above the usual working hours, it is clear that we have a great industry.”