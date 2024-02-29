National retailer to leave Northampton's Grosvenor Centre in coming weeks as jobs at risk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A national retailer is set to leave Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre in the coming weeks after the chain collapsed into administration.

The Body Shop will close its Northampton branch as one of 75 across the country to shut its doors for good.

According to BBC, the chain will close the shop in the next four to six weeks. It will, however, keep 116 UK stores open – including Rushden Lakes.

Store closures and cost-cutting at the brand’s head office will see between 750 and 800 people made redundant.

The retailer was plunged into administration earlier this month after “disappointing” trading over Christmas and in early January.