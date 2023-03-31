National pizza takeaway branch opens new store in Northampton town centre TODAY

A new takeaway pizza chain opens in Northampton town centre today.

Fireaway opens a new branch in Bridge Street on Friday (March 31), with doors opening to the public at 11.30am.

The firm initially submitted plans to open a branch in St Giles Street, however the application was refused, so the company looked elsewhere in the town.

The new Fireaway branch in Bridge Street opens on Friday March 31, 2023.

Fireaway began in London in 2016 and now has more than 140 outlets across the UK, as well as in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam. In 2021, Fireaway won Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the PAPA Awards.

Founder Mario Aleppo set out to create an “unrivalled pizza experience” by going to Italy and meeting farmers who now send him their choicest peeled tomatoes directly from Naples. He then negotiated with mills in northern Italy who prepare the flour to his own specifications.

These are brought together on a daily basis to ensure freshness and baked for no more than three minutes in 400 degrees oven.

A company spokesman said: “Fireaway’s mouth-watering menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price. Among them is the Nutella Pizza, which is unique to Fireaway.”

Fireaway has more than 140 branches.

Mario added: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

