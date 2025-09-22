National health and beauty chain CLOSED DOWN for good at the heart of Northampton town centre

A national health and beauty chain at the heart of Northampton town centre closed down for good last week.

With signs put up in the windows of Bodycare in Abington Street to say everything must go, the store closed its doors for the final time last Thursday evening (September 18).

The shop had noticeably reduced stock levels on the shelves in the weeks leading up to the national chain entering administration on September 5. Less than two weeks later, Northampton’s store was gone for good.

Founded in 1970 on a market stall in Lancashire, Bodycare sells branded health and beauty products, as well as fragrances and bathroom consumables.

The company traded from 147 stores across the UK and employed 1,500 people before entering administration, and this has now depleted significantly.

A release issued by administrators Interpath on September 5 stated: “In common with a number of other bricks and mortar retailers, the company has faced a number of challenges in recent years which have negatively impacted its financial position.

“This included rising costs, including rent and people costs, a delayed transition to its online retail platform, and the cost-of-living crisis impacting its customer base.”

Abington Street’s Bodycare was not among the 32 immediate store closures made upon entering administration, which made it part of the remaining 115 stores.

The latest update from the administrators was published last Monday (September 15), which stated they had been running a sales process to establish interest in the business. Having received interest from a number of parties, they continued to pursue with hope of securing a transaction.

Despite this, due to the shortage of stock and costs associated with operating stores, it was no longer viable to trade all 115 shops retained on appointment.

A list of 30 stores were published, which were either set to close last Tuesday (September 16) or Thursday (September 18). Northampton’s Bodycare was not listed, yet it was among Thursday’s closures.

All members of staff have been made redundant, including a handful of long-standing staff members who have worked at Northampton’s Bodycare for more than a decade-and-a-half.

According to the latest update from the administrators, 85 stores remain trading while discussions are held with interested parties. Sadly, Bodycare in Abington Street is not one of them.