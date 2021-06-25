National Cream Tea Day: 19 places to grab a scrumptious afternoon tea in Northamptonshire

Today (June 25) is National Cream Tea Day.

It seems we have a national day for pretty much everything these days but, hey, if it gives us an excuse to spoil ourselves with sandwiches, savoury snacks and sweet treats, we say let us embrace it.

We have put together the ultimate guide for grabbing a scrumptious afternoon tea in Northamptonshire.

Whether you want to enjoy your scones in a luxurious glasshouse restaurant or away from the hustle and bustle of shops in an idyllic countryside setting, this county's independents spoil us for choice.

Here are 19 places where you can grab a delicious afternoon tea:

1. The Water Mill Tearooms - Ringstead Go to the Water Mill Tearooms for a cosy afternoon tea experience in a friendly atmosphere nestled in the village of Ringstead along the River Nene. Not only do they serve stunningly presented afternoon teas but they source all of their ingredients locally! One afternoon tea costs £14. For more information, call 01933 770630. Photo: The Water Mill Tearooms Buy photo

2. Mill House Tea Rooms and Garden - Northampton The Mill House Tea Rooms in Wootton have a range of spectacular handmade whole cakes and afternoon teas. They have even done Harry Potter themed afternoon teas for Northampton's witches and wizards to enjoy! To find out more information, call 07415 132691. Photo: Mill House Tea Rooms and Garden Buy photo

3. Beckworth Emporium - Northampton Pay a visit to Beckworth Emporium's all new restaurant experience in their glamorous glasshouse! You can grab some vouchers for a luxurious afternoon tea for two or three. For more information or to make a booking, visit their website at https://www.beckworthemporium.co.uk/. Photo: Beckworth Emporium Buy photo

4. The Orangery at Delapre Abbey - Northampton Look at the stunning presentation of this afternoon tea you can grab at Delapre Abbey in Northampton! Adult’s afternoon teas costs £16.95 and a child’s Afternoon tea is priced at £10.95. For more information, call 01604 760817. Photo: The Orangery at Delapre Abbey Buy photo