During the last 25 years Bambino Mio, based in Brixworth, has saved nearly two billion single-use nappies from ending up in landfill and incineration.

The brand vows to continue its mission to make reusable nappies the first choice to create a better world for future generations.

Tuesday (May 17) marks the 25th birthday of Bambino Mio – reusable nappy specialists on a mission to positively change the world from the bottom up and make reusable nappies the first choice.

Since the birth of Bambino Mio in 1997, the brand has saved nearly two billion single-use disposable nappies from landfill and incineration, gained over 140 awards, successfully supplied reusable nappies to over 50 countries and has been at the forefront of driving positive change in the nappy category.

Guy Schanschieff MBE, co-founder and managing director of Bambino Mio, said: “This is a very special milestone and a wonderful opportunity to reflect on our incredible achievements since Bambino Mio was born.

"Saving nearly two billion nappies from landfill is a remarkable achievement and we’re so proud of our impact to date but we’re just getting started.

“We’re grateful to all of our partners and parents who have helped us on our mission. Their support enables us to positively change the nappy category which it vital to help our environment.

"Our purpose and passion to help create a better world for future generations grows constantly and we will continue to try to have a positive impact on our planet.”

The purpose-led business is marking the milestone birthday with a generous charitable donation of £65,000 to its Bambino Mio fund created in partnership with Northamptonshire Community Foundation. The fund supports local projects that help people and communities who need it most in Northamptonshire, Bambino Mio’s birthplace and home to its headquarters.

Guy added: “We want to continue to use our business as a force for good. It’s important to us that we give back to the world around us and support local causes.

"We’re pleased that alongside NCF the Bambino Mio fund will be able to help charitable projects with a particular focus on families and children in need.”

In April, Bambino Mio were shortlisted for Brand of the Year in the Purpose Awards which recognise companies that use creative ideas successfully to further good causes. Bambino Mio and ITV are the only brands that have made it through to the final for this category, with winners announced in June.

The accolades don’t stop there, this year, Bambino Mio was awarded a second Queen's Award for Enterprise, this time for Sustainable Development. The win acknowledges the brands inspirational leadership and commitment to sustainable development practices with positive outcomes.

As well as Bambino Mio’s credible award recognition, charitable efforts and impressive retail distribution, this courageous brand have vowed to make constant improvements in the years to come to ensure that the business continues to positively impact people and the planet.

Over the past 25 years, Bambino Mio have taken big baby steps to raise awareness of the many benefits that reusable nappies have on the environment, parents’ finances and baby’s health, by educating consumers, retailers, governments and policy makers around the world… and they are just getting started.