NAB Sight Support for Northamptonshire celebrate Charity of the Year win

NAB were announced as Charity of the Year victors at the 2025 NNBN Awards evening.

Offering their service across the county, NAB endeavour to alleviate the stress and struggles of living with sight loss. Their experienced team provide free home visits, emotional support and guidance at a hugely challenging time. Services like the Talking News and Social Eyes trips help prevent isolation and loneliness, ensuring visually impaired individuals keep connected with their community.

Esther Goodger, Grants Development & Marketing Manager of NAB said: “NAB are delighted to receive this award and we are excited to work with the NNBN network going forward to raise the awareness of visual impairment in the county.”

“It was a privilege to be joined in the final three by two amazing charities – the Community Law Service and Northamptonshire Sport. We would like to congratulate them for all the crucial work they do making Northamptonshire a better place.”

NAB Trustees Sue and Fiz are presented a cheque for £1,000 from NNBN.

“We are so grateful to NNBN for this opportunity to celebrate the work of charities and being selected by the judging panel as Charity of the Year.”

The NNBN team presented NAB with a £1,000 cheque to fund the continuation of their vital work. Presenting the cheque on behalf of Category Sponsors MPP Digital was Simon Cox, and Marie Baker, Directors of NNBN, Emma Coen, General Manager of the Hilton Northampton and Holly Threlfall, Partner and Head of our Corporate & Commercial Team from Event Sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors.

Simon Cox, NNBN Director said “We are delighted that the NNBN Awards continues to give back to our County with donations totalling £12,393 since we launched these awards schemes. Many congratulations to everyone at NAB, we look forward to working with the charity throughout the next 12 months.”