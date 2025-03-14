Mystery surrounds why 'fantastic' 55-year-old business in Northampton was demolished by new owners

Mystery surrounds why a “fantastic” 55-year-old business in Northampton has been demolished by its new owners.

Duston Oils, a former waste oil collection specialist in Port Road, Duston, has recently been demolished and turned into a pile of rubble by its owners, Enva.

However, no planning application was submitted, and Enva has not responded to this newspaper’s request for comment.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says the site did not need planning permission to be demolished due to the type of property it was.

A WNC spokesman said: “Under the General Permitted Development Order (GPDO) for commercial properties, there was no planning approval required for the site to be demolished; however, the owners had declared their intention to demolish, and the council has provided them with information on disposing of the demolished material in the right way. Any redevelopment of the site will be subject to planning permission and would be made public when available.”

Enva bought Duston Oils in June 2023 for an undisclosed amount and is said to have incorporated it into their existing Specialist Waste business.

According to Enva’s website, Duston Oils handled more than 10 million litres a year of used motor lubricants, industrial oils, redundant fuel oils, and a range of other wastes from the automotive and industrial sectors.

Many Google reviews have called the company “fantastic” and “excellent”, while some criticised the pollution that was omitted from the site.

Commenting on the acquisition in 2023, Enva Director Michael Sneath said: “The integration of Duston Oils into Enva’s current specialist waste operations will bolster the sustained organic growth of our oil recycling business, providing increased scale, operational efficiencies, and additional customer value. It will also deliver additional technical capabilities to our portfolio, enabling us to manage an even greater range of waste lubricating oils and waste solvents. We have always appreciated Duston Oils’ commitment to delivering outstanding customer service, and we are delighted that their management team will remain in place to ensure a smooth transition.”

It is not yet known what will happen with the site going forward.