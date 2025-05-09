Mystery surrounds future of Starbucks cafe in Northampton after roof 'caved in' from torrential rain eight months ago

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A mystery surrounds the future of a Starbucks coffee shop in a busy part of Northampton.

It has been eight months since Starbucks in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, was affected by the heavy rainfall in late September, which saw its roof ‘cave in’.

Firefighters were called to the scene and had to evacuate staff and the public from the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the immediate aftermath, a spokesman for Starbucks said the branch was expected to be closed for “several weeks” for “necessary repairs”.

Scaffolding has gone up around the Starbucks in Harborough Road as repairs continue, leaving locals wondering when the store will reopen.Scaffolding has gone up around the Starbucks in Harborough Road as repairs continue, leaving locals wondering when the store will reopen.
Scaffolding has gone up around the Starbucks in Harborough Road as repairs continue, leaving locals wondering when the store will reopen.

The spokesman said: “The safety of our partners and customers remains our top priority. We anticipate being closed for several weeks to complete the necessary repairs and in the meantime, our customers can find their nearest Starbucks store at Kettering Road, Northampton. We look forward to welcoming our local community back to the Harborough Road, Northampton store soon.”

Since then, the Kingsthorpe site has not reopened and there has been no word on when it might.

However, in the last month, scaffolding has gone up around the store, and it appears workers are now on site repairing the roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chronicle & Echo has contacted Starbucks for comment, but the company has not yet responded.

The Starbucks site in Harborough Road has been closed since September after the roof 'caved in' due to heavy rainfallThe Starbucks site in Harborough Road has been closed since September after the roof 'caved in' due to heavy rainfall
The Starbucks site in Harborough Road has been closed since September after the roof 'caved in' due to heavy rainfall

Unconfirmed social media reports suggest the site will reopen once the roof has been fixed, but it is not known how long that will take.

In the meantime, there are many independent coffee spots along Harborough Road and in the wider Kingsthorpe area.

Starbucks opened at the former Carphone Warehouse spot in 2022 after being given the green light in 2021.

Related topics:StarbucksNorthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice