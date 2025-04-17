Mystery surrounds future of longstanding butchers at Northampton's Market Square after 40 years in the town
It appears M&G butchers have now vacated their new cabin in the Market Square for reasons not yet known.
Their specialist brown cabin has been vacant for a number of weeks now, according to sources. The Chronicle and Echo has tried to contact the butchers but has not been able to get through.
WNC told the Chron it won’t be commenting on Market Square issues during the pre-election period, with the public going to the polls on May 1.
M&G Butchers has been trading in the town since 1975, opening up inside the former Fish Market before it closed down circa 2010 and was later demolished in 2012.
The butchers went from the Fish Market and on to the Market Square. They also had a shop on Wellingborough Road for over a decade until leaving in 2020.
In 2022, they, along with all the other market traders, were relocated from the Market Square while the £12.5 million refurbishment took place. They spent the next 20 months struggling down at Commercial Street car park before moving back onto the new Market Square in October 2024.
Now, six months into the new Market Square, it appears the butchers have shut up shop for now — but this has not yet been confirmed.
The vacant cabin leaves an large empty space in the heart of the square. It is not known what the plan is for the cabin going forward.
