Multi-award-winning sweet business proud to be available on long haul British Airways flights

The founder of a multi-award-winning sweet business established in Northampton is proud that her products are now available on long haul British Airways flights.

Sweet Lounge, a vegan confectionary brand with plastic-free packaging, was founded by Greta McDonald in Brixworth more than a decade ago in 2014.

The business owner knew there were better alternatives waiting to be discovered to what was already available on the sweet shelves, as no brands had endeavoured to offer vegan sweets with plastic-free packaging.

The venture has scooped a number of awards over the past 11 years and Greta spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about how 2025 is shaping up for the business so far.

“It’s been really good,” she said. “Our sweets are now on long haul British Airways flights and it’s been a good boost. There are other airline opportunities coming at the end of the year and into 2026.

“Our brand is growing year on year and we moved our warehouse from Northampton to Wellingborough, which is four or five times the size of what we had before.”

Greta has noticed that repeat orders are getting bigger, their stock continues to sell “really well”, and their British Airways collaboration is contributing to the business’ speedy growth.

Having Sweet Lounge products available in the sky is Greta’s “biggest milestone” of the year so far and many people have purchased directly from them after enjoying the sweets on their journeys.

“People really enjoy the brand, what we stand for and the environmental side of the business,” said Greta. “It’s our plastic-free packaging and flavours too.”

Customers often let the team know they have switched from other brands to Sweet Lounge due to the cleaner ingredients and steering clear of animal gelatin.

Sweet Lounge is currently listed on online shop Ocado and the founder aims to target mainstream supermarkets during the first quarter of next year.

“We are in the middle of raising investment for the business,” said Greta. “It will be a massive boost and will help us to create and hire for more jobs. We’re looking at 2026 as being an incredibly exciting time.”

For more information on Sweet Lounge, visit the business’ website here.