Multi-award-winning Northants cake maker celebrates four consecutive years of being commended for reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A multi-award-winning Northamptonshire cake maker is celebrating four years of being commended for having a plethora of positive customer reviews.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva Cockrell is a pastry chef and dietitian with more than 12 years of experience in cake making and decorating, having opened her business Eva Cockrell Cake Design in 2013 when she lived in Cyprus.

Eva continued the business when she moved to Bedfordshire in 2014 and it has gone from strength to strength since she moved to Yardley Gobion in Northamptonshire two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A love of baking runs through Eva’s family, as her great uncle was a pastry chef before World War II and some of his recipes remain in the family to this day.

Eva Cockrell is a pastry chef and dietitian with more than 12 years of experience in cake making and decorating, having opened her business Eva Cockrell Cake Design in 2013.

Eva’s passion is for decorating cakes, creating pastry and confectionery, and bringing sugar to life through flowers, and she works with customers to ensure they get exactly what they want.

The business owner, who delivers across Northants, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, is trained in French patisserie and takes inspiration from her travels across France, Italy and the US.

This venture was completely new for Eva when she began 12 years ago, as she studied midwifery and to be a dietitian. She loved baking as a hobby and her friends encouraged her to make a business from her creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva mainly creates wedding and birthday cakes, as well as bookings for corporate events, and was asked what her customers like most about what she offers.

Eva continued her business when she moved to Bedfordshire in 2014 and it has gone from strength to strength since she moved to Yardley Gobion in Northamptonshire two years ago.

“The amazing flavours and the fact they’re not as sweet,” said Eva. “Sometimes cake can be sickly sweet but they say mine is more balanced.

“The range of flavours I offer is influenced by the countries I have travelled to and lived in, and by my customers. Everyone wants something different and I’m happy to accommodate that.”

Eva enjoys the flexibility of running her own business and the variety of cakes she is hired to create – as well as how the community has accepted her and continues to recommend her services to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Cockrell Cake Design most recently won at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025, and this is the fourth consecutive year she has been part of the winners list.

“It’s amazing,” said Eva. “It proves that the whole year I’ve been doing something right and the customers love their cakes and my service. It means the most to me, it’s everything. I’m doing my best.”

Eva already has plenty of orders lined up for this year and next, and says every cake is exciting and special for different reasons – particularly getting to know the people who have ordered them.

For more information on Eva Cockrell Cake Design, visit the business’ website here.