Multi-award-winning Northampton curry house voted among prestigious top 100 in the UK

A multi-award-winning Northampton curry house has been named among the prestigious top 100 in the UK and was invited to the House of Commons with the other recipients.

Aramintas, located in Wellingborough Road, opened as a restaurant in 2022 – after operating as only a takeaway since they were established in 1999.

The family-run business has been on a journey over the past quarter of a century, having moved from Wootton to the town centre and scooping many awards in the process.

They brought the community together to celebrate 25 years of success in the town at the end of last year, and have now got yet another accolade to their name.

Aramintas was once again voted as a top 100 curry house in the UK by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) and was invited to a celebration event at the House of Commons in mid-July.

This was organised by Lord Karan Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer, and it brought together other well-respected individuals from the curry house industry.

Restaurant director Shohid Islam has been involved in the business for around a decade. He is joined by many members of his family, who play an important part in making it a success both in the kitchen and front of house.

“We are extremely proud of this award as it shows the massive contribution we have made in the local community,” said Shohid. “To triumph nationally is a great honour.

“Northampton is at the forefront of the curry industry, receiving unwavering support from the community. Representing Northampton is a huge honour and we hope we have made our loyal customers proud.”

Despite the success that this family-run business has seen over the past quarter of a century, being selected as one of the top 100 in the UK still came as a surprise.

With around 240 people in attendance at the recent event, Shohid described it as an “extremely proud moment” and said it pushes them to be even better to sustain the quality of their offering.

The family plans to increase their contributions to worthy causes across Northampton, particularly with a focus on helping the homeless community – as well as working hard towards the next big milestone of 30 years.

For more information on Aramintas, visit the business’ website here.