Much-loved Northampton bakery and coffee shop proud to celebrate a decade – but it has not been easy

The owners of a much-loved Northampton bakery and coffee shop are proud to celebrate a decade in the town, though it has not been an easy ride for the business.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magee Street Bakery, located in Derby Road, was first opened in January 2015 by Tom and Maddie – who sold it to Elliot and Alfie after a year-and-a-half.

It was in September 2018 when Jooles and Carl Joyce took over the reins of the neighbourhood bakery and coffee shop, located in the heart of the boot and shoe quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business is proud to serve quality, homemade and artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and locally roasted coffee – which is a big draw for their loyal customers.

It was in September 2018 when Jooles and Carl Joyce took over the reins of the neighbourhood bakery and coffee shop, located in the heart of the boot and shoe quarter. Photo: Alex Natt.

Their main focus is their 24-hour fermented sourdough bread, and let’s not forget their well-renowned ‘Scotch Egg Sunday Special’.

When asked why 2018 was the right time for the pair to take over the business, Jooles told the Chronicle & Echo: “We’d worked in catering for years and met working at the original Buddie’s in the town centre. We’d always wanted to do our own thing but nothing really stuck.”

Jooles left Buddie’s and started a new role in the kitchen at Magee Street Bakery in 2016, which differed from her usual front of house jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved it as a home baker and upped my game in making sourdough and pastries,” she said. “We were asked if we wanted to buy the business and Carl didn’t need to be asked twice. It was the obvious thing to do and we knew we could make it even better.”

The business is proud to serve quality, homemade and artisan breads, pastries, sandwiches and locally roasted coffee – which is a big draw for their loyal customers.

The co-owner says it is “nuts” that the business has been established for a decade, but it has not been without its challenges – particularly the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“It’s been really difficult at times, and this year is looking dodgy and expensive,” said Jooles. “We’re hidden away but we're so lucky with how well supported we are. Our customers become family.”

When asked what she believes has been key to the success of Magee Street Bakery, Jooles said the fact they make everything themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “Carl is the backbone of the kitchen and our food. Our cakes aren’t the most glamorous, but they are hearty and homemade.

Their main focus is their 24-hour fermented sourdough bread, and let’s not forget their well-renowned ‘Scotch Egg Sunday Special’.

“Our customers love the staff. Andrea has been here from day one as a barista. She was only meant to help out the first owners for a month.

“People like consistency and good quality. They need to spend their money wisely and know they won’t be let down.”

Jooles is proud of how the team has continued to extend the menu, particularly the vegetarian and vegan options, and how they battled through the “frightening” pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve sat and cried at how hard it has been at times,” said Jooles, who revealed they were planning to expand and open a second premises before the pandemic set in.

The hope for Magee Street Bakery in 2025 is to keep going and persevere through the challenges.

To put the price increases into perspective, a large bag of chocolate they use for their brownies has jumped from £25 to £64.

“We can’t charge that much,” said Jooles. “We need to keep our prices reasonable but we still need to pay our bills and staff. We hope to carry on what we’re doing and do it well.”

You can see more of what Magee Street Bakery has to offer on Instagram here.