Much-loved national brand confirms imminent closure of cafe inside foodhall store in Northampton

A much-loved national brand has confirmed the imminent closure of a cafe inside its foodhall store in Northampton.

M&S confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo that the cafe in its Sixfields store, located on the retail park, is shutting next Sunday November 9.

An M&S spokesperson said: “As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we're investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.

“In some of our small Food stores, such as Sixfields Northampton, where customers want a greater range of M&S Food, our transformation involves re-purposing café space to offer even more delicious products.”

One regular customer, who praised the welcoming and friendly staff, took to social media to share their thoughts on the planned closure: “Was really upset to hear a short time ago that the lovely coffee shop at Marks & Spencer in Sixfields is closing.

“I think it’s a real hub for people to meet for a coffee or grab a coffee while shopping in M&S foodhall.”

Another added: “I totally agree with you. I’ve been in retail for over 50 years. I've always said having a coffee shop in stores generates more trading, it’s a shame this is happening in all supermarkets.”

One more said: “Gutted the cafe is closing! Me and my best friend meet there every week for a coffee! Staff are so friendly and always chatty!”