MP Andrea Leadsom salutes Northampton factory making 1.5million face masks EVERY DAY

Local MP Dame Andrea Leadsom will press government ministers over plans to ensure the UK is no longer over-reliant on cheap imported PPE after visiting a factory in Northampton.

Dame Andrea was given a tour of the Medicom factory in Brackmills, which produces millions of medical masks for the NHS.

The South Northamptonshire MP said: “This is a highly impressive facility, which is playing a vital role in ensuring that the UK has what we need to protect our health workers.

MP Andrew Leadsom was given a tour of the factory by Medicom UK's MD Hugues Bourgeois

“It’s important that the UK isn’t dependent on imported PPE, which isn’t necessarily of the same quality and whose transport has a major environmental impact. The security of the supply chain is essential. I’ll be writing to ministers to seek their view."

Last year it was revealed a batch of PPE ordered from Turkey amid a row over the procurement of personal protective equipment for the NHS did not meet British safety standards.

Around 250 new jobs have been created this year at the factory, developed by the global Canada-based group following an agreement with the UK government to provide more than half-a-billion masks for the NHS.

A major factor in the deal has been helping to ensure supplies, at a time of unprecedented demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Northampton factory is already producing more than 1.5m face masks every day under Medicom’s internationally renowned Kolmi brand. The hi-tech facility features a clean room covering more than 20,000 square feet, where two types of mask are made in carefully controlled conditions.

The British government has now joined Canada, France, Singapore and Hong Kong in choosing Medicom as a key supplier. The company has ten manufacturing sites around the world, but this is the first in the UK.

Dame Andrea added: “The creation of new local jobs is always welcome. On a wider level, this major investment by a multi-national company is an example of the global opportunities the UK can pursue after leaving the EU.”

