'Mouthwatering' burgers, street food and chocolate will be served up at Spring artisan market in Northampton

A variety of locally produced street food and treats will be on offer at a Spring artisan market taking place in Northampton this week.

The market is taking place at Elliotts’ Rectory Farm between Overstone and Holcot on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a selection of food trucks serving street food, pies, cheese and chocolate as well as a bar and local musicians to keep the crowds entertained.

Sarah Elliott-Hart in the Brew caravan cafe. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Farm owner, Sarah Elliott, said: “'We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the farm, and showcasing the amazing talent of all our local producers, craft people and musicians

"We are passionate about supporting local and looking after the environment so we have worked hard to bring together local businesses who share these values.”

This follows the success of the farm’s Christmas market in December.

Feast Charcoal Grill will be serving up burgers and wraps on Saturday and Gurkha Streetfood will be selling curries, noodles and momos on Sunday.

Elliotts' Rectory Farm's events space in an old barn, which also provides seating for the Brew caravan cafe. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Brew caravan cafe will additionally be selling barista coffee, hot chocolate and home baked treats and live music will be performed by Tu-Kay & Ryan plus friends.

Visitors will be able to browse a range of handmade gifts, soaps and art across all the stalls at the market.

Dogs and muddy boots are welcome as the market can be reached on local footpaths.

Drivers must book parking in advance for £5 per car as it is limited.