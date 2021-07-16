Mouth-watering goodies straight to your door with launch of new food delivery service in Daventry

Pudding & Bear in Daventry.

In celebration of the launch in Daventry Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Daventry who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

Kuni's in Daventry.

Working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers. This enables restaurants to expand their businesses, often employing more staff, broadening their menus and lengthening opening times as a result.

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Daventry to become riders. Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

This comes as Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in. The drive behind the rapid expansion is underpinned by the company’s belief that people in every part of the UK should have access to amazing meals wherever and whenever they want them.

Berenice Cowan, Head of UK Expansion for Deliveroo said: "At last, we've arrived in Daventry!

"We can't wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers. Hungry foodies, here we come."

Deliveroo is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience. Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 11pm on weekends, from a variety of independent eateries, traditional takeaways, high-quality chain restaurants as well as grocery retailers.

New customers only. £10 off first two orders with a minimum order value of £15 per order. Discount code is NEWROOTOWN. This code is valid between 15/07/21 and 22/08/21. Max 90,000 redemptions. Voucher cannot be used on any age restricted products. Geographic restrictions, service and delivery fees apply. See deliveroo.co.uk/legal for full terms.

Here's a list of the outlets signed up so far:

Morrisons

Costa Coffee

Subway - Daventry

Culinary Indian

Kuni Coffee

The Foundry Diner

Abdul's - Daventry

Culaccino

Daventry Food Station

Dessert Joy

Evergreen Art Cafe

Hogs & Hops

Lunch Bunch

Pudding & Bear

Spice Mahal - Daventry

The Foundry Street Food