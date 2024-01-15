Moulton College launches solar installation course in conjunction with local energy firm

Moulton College has teamed up with Northamptonshire-based firm GenCarbon and JobCentre Plus to deliver a bespoke solar panel installation course. It follows growing interest in solar, with data from the industry’s accreditation body, MCS, revealing that more than 1.3 million UK homes already have panels installed.

In the first of its kind, the Solar Installer Foundation course has been drawn up in conjunction with specialist renewable energy installation firm GenCarbon. Over a three-week period, the course delivers practical, hands-on instruction on the installation of photo voltaic (PV) solar panels, alongside health and safety and teamwork skills.

The first course has just been completed and was attended by a group of local job seekers, many of whom have since secured full-time employment with GenCarbon.

Matt Smith, Executive Director of Skills & Business Development at Moulton College explains: “Moulton College works with local businesses to deliver courses that can lead to employment opportunities and fill key skills gaps. As the UK heads towards Net Zero, there is a burgeoning interest in solar and a growing need for trained and qualified personnel to install and maintain solar units. By joining forces with GenCarbon, we have been able to create a course suited for the needs of the industry.”

Students develop practical skills on the solar panel installation course.

Tools and equipment were kindly donated by GenCarbon, K2 Systems, VDV Mounting Systems, Jack Pennington Limited, CEF and Midfix to ensure students are trained using the very latest in industry equipment and technology. In preparation for the course, GenCarbon also constructed a commercial roof test rig for the students to practice their installation techniques on.

Richard Wakeford, Director, GenCarbon, says: “We are delighted to be supporting the College in the delivery of this course, which is the only formal solar installer skills-related programme to be delivered nationally in the last 12 months.

“The result is a tailored course that equips future industry employees with the techniques required for solar panel installations. We have been very pleased with the quality of new employees that came from the first course and look forward to the output of subsequent courses.”

Matt concludes: “The Department for Work and Pensions and JobCentre Plus helped to recruit a cohort of committed and enthusiastic learners. To have seven of them secure long-term, high-value employment with GenCarbon is a fantastic outcome for everyone. Roll on the next course!”