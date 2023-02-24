Mother’s Day: The nine best florists in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

If you want to surprise your mum with a beautiful bouquet this Mother’s Day, check out these local florists
Here are nine Northampton florists that have been rated 4.5 stars or above on Google Reviews:
1. Tony Jones Florists
Elliott Jones Florists is now open at Grosvenor Centre seven days a week
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Bennett's Bouquets
212 Kettering Road, Northampton NN1 4BN. This family-run florist is currently rated five out of five stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer commented: "Booked flowers, chocolates and card as a gift for a family member in Northampton. Called the Florist on a busy Friday for them at 9.15am and they managed to deliver by lunchtime the same day. Family member were thrilled to bits with the gifts. Thanks to Jo for her help on the phone when ordering. Will definitely use this Florist again."
Photo: Bennett's Bouquets
3. Beautiful Flowers 4 U
22 Greenfield Ave, Spinney Hill, Northampton NN3 2AA. Beautiful Flowers 4 U is rated five out of five stars on Google. One glowing review reads: "I ordered the florist choice luxury basket and it was beyond beautiful! The artistry and talent that went into this bouquet was mind blowing. I highly recommend Beautiful Flowers 4u! They are the absolute best of the best!"
Photo: Beautiful Flowers 4 U
4. The Secret Garden Florist
6 Butts Road, Northampton, NN4 0UE. Owner Debbie Warner has been running The Secret Garden in East Hunsbury since September 2007. The florist is rated 4.9 stars out of five on Google. One reviewer said: "Ordered flowers for my mum's birthday for second year running, the flowers are beautiful, just what I wanted for her and the lady who helped me decide what to get was really helpful. Thank you."
Photo: The Secret Garden Florist