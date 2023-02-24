Mother’s Day: The nine best florists in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

2 . Bennett's Bouquets

212 Kettering Road, Northampton NN1 4BN. This family-run florist is currently rated five out of five stars on Google Reviews. One reviewer commented: "Booked flowers, chocolates and card as a gift for a family member in Northampton. Called the Florist on a busy Friday for them at 9.15am and they managed to deliver by lunchtime the same day. Family member were thrilled to bits with the gifts. Thanks to Jo for her help on the phone when ordering. Will definitely use this Florist again."

Photo: Bennett's Bouquets