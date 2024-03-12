Mother's Day happiness shared at Elm Bank care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, family members and staff at Elm Bank care home all enjoyed a spectacular mother’s day concert, performed live by singer Clare Care.

Joy was in the air, the home was filled with the sounds of music and laughter, with feet tapping and hands clapping. Chef, Sophie prepared a spectacular table of refreshments for the live entertainment along with an afternoon tea for all to enjoy.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic live performance that put smiles on all faces, and a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chef. Days like these are so special.”