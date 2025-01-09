Mother of four proud of ‘drive to keep going when things got difficult’ with Northampton sweet business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother of four, who runs a sweet business in Northampton, is most proud of her drive to keep going when things got difficult over the past couple of years – and is optimistic about what 2025 will bring.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dani Martin founded Simply Sweetie, a premium confectionery company with more than 100 varieties to choose from, back in February 2021.

Along with collections from Dani’s home in Duston and local deliveries, the sweets are also available for nationwide delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo at the end of 2023, when she took to social media to show the highs and lows of being an independent business owner, Dani hoped for a better year going into 2024.

Dani Martin founded Simply Sweetie, a premium confectionery company with more than 100 varieties to choose from, back in February 2021.

With juggling family life and health issues that she and her youngest daughter experienced in 2023, Dani had to consider if she could continue with Simply Sweetie.

However, she was determined to make a go of it in 2024 and did not return to her former job as a trampolining coach.

“2024 was a really good year considering I was umming and ahing about carrying on,” said Dani. “Spending habits were different but the year balanced out well and I’m looking forward to 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner believes it is her variety of sweets that customers like most, as well as her personal touch and the effort she makes to build connections with them. Many people discover Simply Sweetie through word of mouth and recommendations.

Along with collections from Dani’s home in Duston and local deliveries, the sweets are also available for nationwide delivery.

When asked her proudest achievement of last year, Dani said: “Just having the drive to keep going and push through when things were difficult.

“When you run a small business from home, it’s isolating and easy to fall into the trap of thinking that it isn’t working. I’m most proud to have pushed through that stage and come out the other side.”

Simply Sweetie’s brand new website will be up and running this month, which Dani hopes will enable the business to keep growing and will cut down social media admin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business will continue to attend markets, as well as hosting a monthly pop-up stall for a business in Moulton Park. Dani would love for more businesses to hire her to host these in 2025.

For more information, you can check out Simply Sweetie’s Instagram page here.