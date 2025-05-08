Mother and daughter proud of ‘amazing’ response since opening bespoke beauty boutique in Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and daughter duo are proud of the “amazing” response they have had since taking the “huge leap” to open a bespoke beauty boutique at a Northamptonshire garden village.

Ellvee Beauty, located in The Lock House at Whilton Locks Garden Village, was launched by Peta Varney and Lily at the start of June last year – and they specialise in lash and brow treatments.

The pair offered these treatments from their home studio in Crick out of enjoyment for the couple of years prior to opening the salon and taking this hobby to the next level.

At the time of opening, Peta and Lily believed their biggest asset was understanding the luxury of beauty treatments and creating an environment to reflect that. The studio took two months to secure, design and renovate before opening to the public.

“It has been amazing,” said Peta. “Opening last year was a huge leap and it has grown into something really special. We have built a loyal community of clients who value the experience we offer.

“We are proud of what it’s become, as we help people slow down and feel more confident in themselves. We’re not like a busy conveyor belt – everything we do is calm, unhurried and really personal.”

The pair pride themselves on quality over quantity and the “peaceful vibe” created by the studio, which was designed to have a luxurious spa feel.

Peta continued: “We help people escape, feel quietly confident in their own skin, and slow down to enjoy me-time.”

Ellvee Beauty remains focused on high end lash and brow treatments – from brow shaping and bespoke lash lifts, to longer-term options like lash extensions and microblading using semi-permanent makeup.

“The business is incredibly personal,” Peta said. “Every meet and greet we have with a potential or current client is personal to us.

“We want everybody to feel like they’re part of the family and community we’ve created. We should be really proud of ourselves and our lovely, loyal client base for trusting us. We’re incredibly grateful.”

Peta is pleased with the loyalty scheme they recently launched, in which clients can save £10 off if they get a friend to sign up for their first appointment. Their friend will also receive the same discount and there is no limit to the number of times this can be done.

Talking about how it has been working alongside her daughter Lily, Peta said: “I’m watching her blossom into her own businesswoman. She’s incredibly responsible and amazing with her clients. We feel lucky we have the opportunity to do this.”

Looking to the future of Ellvee Beauty, Peta and Lily hope to continue growing their community and encouraging more people to find calm in their day.

They also look forward to collaborating with more local businesses, with a focus on reinforcing the importance of me-time and being in the moment.

Most recently, Ellvee Beauty was added to award-winning bridal boutique Serendipity Brides’ list of most loved suppliers. For all brides who say yes to the dress at Serendipity, they will receive a discount on their pre-wedding treatments at Ellvee Beauty.

For more information on Ellvee Beauty, visit the business’ Facebook page here.