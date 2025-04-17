Mother and daughter praise starting business four years ago as ‘best decision’ during grief journey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother and daughter have praised starting their business four years ago as the “best decision” they could have made during their journey with grief.

Trudy and Kerry Evans lost their husband and father Antony after he took his own life in November 2020.

The pair, from Moulton, set up Evans House Cleaning seven months on from his passing to give them something to work towards during the extremely difficult time.

They initially shared their story with the Chronicle & Echo back in June 2024, in the hope it would help others feel optimistic about coping with the loss of a loved one from suicide.

They previously worked separate jobs but came together to support one another through the grief they faced – and continue to face each day.

It was a year before the business took off and they built a loyal customer base, which has given them a goal in life after loss.

Speaking to this newspaper once again, Trudy said: “We’ve had so many recommendations and the business has completely taken off. It has done us the world of good.”

Clients praise how reliable the Evans House Cleaning team is, and the fact they often build positive relationships with those they see on a regular basis.

The mother and daughter duo are joined by five other reliable and honest women, who never let them down, and this means they always deliver for their clients.

Trudy and Kerry are proud that not only has the business helped their own grief and mental health journeys, but their friend and employee Kerry Stamps on hers too.

Kerry was experiencing a difficult time after she lost her mother, and agrees that joining the Evans House Cleaning team was the right decision to keep her busy and navigating the challenges of life.

“We would recommend doing something like this to anyone going through grief who no longer wants to sit and mope around,” said Kerry. “It helps us to grieve in a healthy way.”

Trudy added: “It helps you switch off from it for the best part of the day. Cleaning is a mental and physical distraction.”

The pair are passionate about keeping the mental health conversation going and Kerry concluded: “This has been eye-opening for us all and we now talk about our feelings openly.”

For more information on Evans House Cleaning, visit the business’ Facebook page here.