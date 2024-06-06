Mother and daughter duo proud to open bespoke beauty boutique in Northants garden village
Ellvee Beauty, located in The Lock House at Whilton Locks Garden Village, offers specialist lash and brow treatments.
Peta Varney and her daughter Lily held an opening event for their new venture last Saturday (June 1), after taking the leap to turn their hobby into a business.
The pair offered these treatments from their home studio in Crick out of enjoyment, after training over the past couple of years.
“The opportunity presented itself with the new Lock House building,” said Peta. “It’s the perfect place and gave us the opportunity to create something beautiful from a blank canvas. That’s what made now the right time.”
When asked what she believes sets Ellvee Beauty apart from other salons across the county, Peta added: “We have an understanding that our customers and clients are what make our business great.
“We appreciate that lash and brow treatments are luxury and we have created an environment to reflect that it’s a treat.”
The “beautiful studio” took two months to secure, design and renovate before opening to the public.
Peta described the recent launch event as “absolutely fantastic” and says she and her daughter were taken aback by how many people came along – including existing clients, passing trade at the garden village, and people who found them on social media.
“It’s scary starting up on your own,” said Peta. “But the support made our day and it goes back to my point that our clients make our business.”
Looking to the future, the long-term goal for the mother and daughter duo is to make clients feel beautiful in themselves and to enhance natural beauty.
“It’s not necessarily about growing a huge chain, it’s about creating something organic, unique and personal,” said Peta.
The mother says she was “proud and humbled” by Lily’s description that the two of them are best friends who want the best for one another.
Though she admits it is hard to snap out of mum mode, the dynamic between the two of them is going well and they look forward to seeing what is in store.
For more information, visit Ellvee Beauty’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ellvee.beauty.
