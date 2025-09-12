Mother and daughter duo launch business venture together in Northamptonshire after ‘years of dreaming’

A mother and daughter duo are proud to have launched a business venture together in Northamptonshire after “years of dreaming” about what could happen if they took the leap.

Mother Julie Miller and daughter Sarah McDonnell established J&S Aesthetics in Bugbrooke around a month ago, with the aim of bringing advanced skin treatments to the county.

Located at 55a High Street, Julie and Sarah now have their own clinic room in Nails & Beauty by Emma Katie and are open every Tuesday and every other Saturday.

“We were umming and ahhing for a long time and we thought let’s go for it,” Sarah told the Chronicle & Echo. “We love skincare and aesthetics and wanted to give it a go. It’s gone from strength to strength and it’s making us really happy.”

Julie is a nurse practitioner and prescriber at Bugbrooke Medical Centre, and has 20 years of experience under her belt. She continues to do this job alongside the launch of J&S Aesthetics.

The same goes for Sarah who is a dog walker and she aspires to go full-time with J&S Aesthetics in the near future.

Sarah said: “This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time but I never thought I was good enough. I loved the training and I’m in my element making other people feel good. I’ve finally found something I really want to do.”

With no similar businesses in the Bugbrooke area, Julie and Sarah are hopeful about the support they will receive from those in the village moving forward.

The mother and daughter each have their own specialities, with Sarah offering microneedling, basic facials, dermaplaning, skin boosters and vitamin B12 injections.

Skincare is of greater interest to Sarah, whereas Julie offers three areas of botox and she is booked in for an advanced botox course to further her aesthetics knowledge.

“There’s so many people who do this but we want to add a different touch as mother and daughter,” said Sarah.

“My mum has more than 20 years of nursing experience and that goes hand in hand with this – especially with the new legislation and regulations coming for the aesthetics world.”

With more than 150 likes and many comments wishing them congratulations and luck on their first social media post, the duo are hopeful about the future of J&S Aesthetics.

“We are overwhelmed,” said Sarah, who was then asked how it has been working alongside her mother on the launch of the business.

“It’s been absolutely fine. We’re always on the phone together and at each other’s houses, and it just works. We get on really well and bounce off each other in the clinic.”

Julie and Sarah will be hosting a launch party for J&S Aesthetics around Halloween, and they look forward to providing offers as a thank you for the support at the start of their journey.

For more information on J&S Aesthetics, visit the business’ Facebook page here.