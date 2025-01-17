More than a name: AIT Home Delivery’s Gary McKelvey aims to transform two-person delivery after successful rebrand

AIT Home Delivery setting its sights on expansion

A visionary thinker at a market-leading UK home delivery provider has announced bold expansion plans after a rebrand transformed the company’s future as well as its name.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton-based Panther Logistics became AIT Home Delivery in July 2024 after it was acquired by US-based AIT Worldwide Logistics in 2020 – the latest chapter in the two-person delivery specialist’s history.

Now Gary McKelvey, AIT’s Vice President, Global Home Delivery Operations, has set his sights on revolutionising two-person home delivery services in the US and Europe and grasping the fresh opportunities each market presents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary, who has been instrumental in merging the two delivery firms’ operations, expertise, and philosophies, said: “The past few months have been hectic but incredibly productive. Since becoming VP, I’ve been working hard to identify fresh market possibilities and how best to grasp them.

Gary McKelvey, Vice President, Global Home Delivery Operations, AIT Worldwide Logistics

“Every market is different with issues such as geographical and territorial challenges. However, there is also opportunity. Germany, for example, has similar economic e-commerce buying habits and requirements to the UK.”

AIT Worldwide Logistics, a globally recognised supply chain solutions leader with access to markets worldwide, and AIT Home Delivery have worked together to develop the two-person delivery specialist’s presence in the UK marketplace, winning significant new partnerships with major e-commerce retailers. A key part of this is the two-way flow of business excellence, an objective driven by Gary’s leadership, exceptional drive, and commitment to constant improvement.

“The partnership has allowed us to share best practice on both sides of the pond,” he said. “The US, for example, has helped develop gym and leisure equipment services in the UK, while using British expertise in appliance and white goods delivery to enhance AIT Worldwide Logistics’ global operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The senior management team has also encouraged staff to develop by empowering them to bring forward their ideas, giving them the responsibility and trust necessary to drive AIT forward. The way we have combined each partner’s skills and experience will act as a foundation for AIT Home Delivery’s plans to move into European markets and build on the success of its UK rebrand.”

Gary, who spearheaded Panther’s biggest ever contract win, a £35m deal with Sky, and has been with the company since 2015, added: “AIT offers unrivalled first- and middle-mile services and its final-mile offering is now market-leading thanks to AIT Home Delivery.

“That exceptional final mile experience – characterised by premium services like removing packaging, assembly and installation, disposal, a seven-day-a-week service, and liaison with the customer on delivery windows – can be customised to fit any European retailer’s requirements.

“We are looking forward to bringing AIT’s world-class two-person home delivery services to more customers.”