A Northampton company, which creates signs and accessories for the construction industry, has a workforce that is over 80 percent disabled.

Nordis Signs, who mostly hire disabled people, is currently looking for new recruits.

Sophie Timms corporate affairs director said: “Diversity and inclusion are key to our company, and we make sure we take positive action to provide opportunities that are going to improve social values.

“On site, it’s clear we operate as a close knit, tight family - which is critically important.”

Nordis Signs is approaching its 50 year anniversary, after it was first created by Northamptonshire County Council in 1972 and was taken over by Kier Highways in 2010.

For every pound spent, the company’s social value - which is the positive monetry impact they have on the economy, communities and society - equates to £2.27. This accumulates to around £1.8 million per year in social value.

John Coombes Northampton general manager, said: “We go above and beyond and this isn’t just a nine-to-five job.”

The company also assists employees with other important aspects of their lives, such as making choices about education and scheduling doctors appointments.

The company has “experienced rapid growth and success, with the social value element making it a strong choice for customers”.

They believe “there’s a lesson that could be applied to other employers”.

“Without the sense of community and family dynamic we provide, some of our employees may not experience this at home,” said Lindsey Bosson, office manager who has been at the company for nearly 25 years.

“We want to focus on what people can do, not what they can’t control. It provides a sense of achievement that they’ve followed the job through.”

Nordis Signs is supported on the Department for Work and Pensions Choice Programme, and has been a Disability Confident Leader since 2019 - which was reaccredited in 2022.

Hayley Sewell communications manager says the 12 disabled employees are “happy and proud to have the opportunity to work for Nordis Signs”, and the improved sense of purpose, self-esteem, and physical and mental health are among the perks of being part of the community.