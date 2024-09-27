Mobilityways and partner Prologis receive six sustainable transport plaudits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mobilityways has been shortlisted as a finalist for six prestigious awards for its work across sustainability, transport and data analytics.

These nominations come in recognition of Mobilityways' groundbreaking commuting emissions reduction work with Prologis, a leading global owner, investor and developer of logistics real estate, which the Department for Transport (DfT) championed as a best practice case study.

Recognition of innovation and impact

The National Sustainability Awards ‘Sustainable Transport Award’ celebrates companies making significant strides in reducing emissions and creating carbon-free transportation methods. Mobilityways and Prologis' collaboration exemplifies these efforts, utilising data-driven insights and innovative solutions to reduce Scope 3 commuting emissions at Prologis UK sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership has improved public transport and cycling safety for over 10,000 commuters

Mobilityways has also been shortlisted for the Edie Net Zero Awards for the second year in a row, after Managing Director Julie Furnell won the Net Zero Hero award in 2023. This year, the company is nominated with Prologis for the Transport and Mobility Project of the Year Award.

This partnership has significantly improved public transport and cycling safety for over 10,000 commuters at Prologis RFI DIRFT in Northamptonshire, leading to enhanced accessibility and reduced carbon emissions. The partnership was endorsed by the former Minister for Decarbonisation and showed the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors, engaging 12 Prologis customers.

Similarly, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards ‘Clean Transport Award’ recognises outstanding achievements in sustainable supply chain management. The Prologis-Mobilityways initiative has addressed transportation challenges to logistics facilities, reducing reliance on private vehicles through collaborations with smart bus provider Zeelo and Stagecoach services. These efforts have demonstrated the power of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainability goals.

Due to their partnership with Prologis, Mobilityways have also been shortlisted for; The AI and Data Analytics Award & The Transport Planning Award at the CiTTi Awards; and made the Environmental & Sustainability Category shortlist at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Haddock, Real Estate & Customer Experience, Director at Prologis said: “We’re thrilled that our hard work to support customers is being acknowledged by so many awards bodies. Customer service is of the utmost importance to us so it’s a sign of our commitment that DIRFT, our flagship site, is being recognised for its transport initiatives to improve access. With sustainability at the core of all that we do, to see this partnership celebrated for allowing workers to commute in a more eco-friendly and accessible way as well is great.”

Best practice case study

Visited by the former Minister for Decarbonisation and Tech in 2023, the DfT championed the Zeelo bus trial project as a best practice case study at the time, highlighting its innovative approach and significant outcomes. Key achievements include:

● 4% reduction in single occupancy commuting

● 56% of employees using the Zeelo bus service

● One retailer experienced a 500% increase in job applicants due to improved park accessibility.

● Car-sharing employees saved an average of £1034 in fuel costs in the last 12 months, during the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success at Prologis RFI DIRFT, the initiative has been expanded to eight additional Prologis sites, with ambitions to roll it out nationwide. The project's impact extends beyond environmental benefits, contributing to improved access to employment opportunities and reducing transport cost for commuters.