Mindful construction consultants provide Mental Health Awareness Week programme

Bhangals Construction Consultants have prepared a programme of thoughtful team activities to mark Mental Health Awareness Week (13th-20th May).

The mindful employer, who recently won a Silver Award for Business of the Year Less Than 50 Employees at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, has arranged a number of opportunities for employees to improve their wellbeing.

There will also be a visit from a yoga instructor at the company’s newly refurbished offices in Grange Park, Northampton, for anyone in the team who would like to try meditative practice.

Table discussions with the entire team will allow for open conversations surrounding mental health and the senior leadership team will provide breakfast for everyone on Friday 17th May as well as a workshop on the importance of community.

The Bhangals Construction Consultants team take part in a yoga session.

Founder and CEO Parm Bhangal said: ““Our team is our greatest asset, and their health and wellbeing are paramount. We prioritise a supportive environment here at Bhangals Construction Consultants, where every member is valued and cared for.