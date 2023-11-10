Military charity supported by Amazon donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation went to Blind Veterans UK, a charity that provides rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support to veterans who have lost their sight.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre said:

“As a member of the services community, I am especially proud that we’re supporting Blind Veterans UK. It’s vitally important for people who have left the military to receive the care they deserve, and Blind Veterans UK provides fantastic support for those who need it.”

Carole Sharp, Tony Harbour, Simon Brown and Keith Ott

Yvonne Konieczna, Partnerships Manager at Blind Veterans UK, added:

“On behalf of the team at Blind Veterans UK, I want to say a big thank you to Amazon’s Daventry team for this donation. Our staff and volunteers rely on donations to support former military personnel locally and across the UK and we’re grateful for this gesture from Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

